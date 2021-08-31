AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.26

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.26 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 57.60 ($0.75). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.78), with a volume of 1,976,918 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The stock has a market cap of £436.24 million and a PE ratio of -66.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.44.
In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.
