Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 82,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,303,417 shares.The stock last traded at $94.40 and had previously closed at $99.59.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

