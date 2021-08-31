Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.33. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 73,898 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

