AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Update

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGBA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. AGBA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.07.
AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
About AGBA Acquisition
AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.