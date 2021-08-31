AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Update

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGBA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. AGBA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.07.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGBA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

