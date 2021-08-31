Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 103,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,098,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 306,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

