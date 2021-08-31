Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of A stock opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.