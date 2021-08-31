Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $177.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

