AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,329 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 219,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,438. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.