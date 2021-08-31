Agrello (DLT) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Agrello has a total market cap of $10.61 million and $2.90 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00856842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00103136 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

