AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

