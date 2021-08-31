AI Doctor Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 5% against the dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.48 million and $29,202.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00853631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00104123 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

