AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 1.9%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.40 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 215.90 ($2.82). Approximately 147,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 223,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.10 ($2.88).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 43.18.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

