AIB Group’s (AIBRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

