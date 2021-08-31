Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

