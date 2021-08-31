Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53. Airgain has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRG. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

