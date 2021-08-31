AirSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $31.86 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00822223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00102091 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

