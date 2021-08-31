AKO Capital LLP Acquires 347,797 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Core Laboratories makes up 0.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 2.95% of Core Laboratories worth $53,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.32. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.