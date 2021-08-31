AKO Capital LLP Grows Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,876 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up 1.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.21% of Ambev worth $113,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,333 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABEV remained flat at $$3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 241,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

