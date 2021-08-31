AKO Capital LLP Has $118.12 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

AKO Capital LLP decreased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 585,410 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for approximately 1.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.59% of Lyft worth $118,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $38,134,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

