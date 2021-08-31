AKO Capital LLP Has $276.71 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,488 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 168,006 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 3.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.10% of Adobe worth $276,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $664.28. 67,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The stock has a market cap of $316.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.71. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $667.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

