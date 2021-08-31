AKO Capital LLP Has $529.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $529,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,914.60. 20,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,929.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,685.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,405.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

