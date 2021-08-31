AKO Capital LLP Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 2.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.22% of Diageo worth $245,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.09. 4,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,365. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.