AKO Capital LLP Sells 23,733 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AKO Capital LLP cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for 1.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.89% of Fair Isaac worth $129,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

NYSE FICO traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $458.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.77 and its 200 day moving average is $493.61. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

