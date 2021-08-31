AKO Capital LLP Sells 88,674 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AKO Capital LLP cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,674 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.26% of Marriott International worth $116,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,224. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.