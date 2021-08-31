Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele Sells 1,850 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $16,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $12,180.40.

On Friday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $21,672.81.

AKTS traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 790,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.