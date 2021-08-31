Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 5,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,248 shares of company stock valued at $132,743 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

