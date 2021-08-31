Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.72 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $307.30 million and $116.72 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00303227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00195277 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

