Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 45,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 79,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aldel Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

