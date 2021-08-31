Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

About Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.