Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 190,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

