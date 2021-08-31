Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95,463 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.43. 824,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

