Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 6.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $144,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

BABA stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The stock has a market cap of $454.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

