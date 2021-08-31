Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,975 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.30. 845,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.