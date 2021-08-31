Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322,456 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $213,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 653,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,085,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,104,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,984,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,516,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470,838. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $453.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

