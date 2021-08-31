Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,516,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

