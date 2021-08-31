Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Align Technology by 223.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $702.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.33 and a 12 month high of $721.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

