Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

