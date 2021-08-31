Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

