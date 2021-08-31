Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

