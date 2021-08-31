Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,037.35

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,037.35 ($13.55) and last traded at GBX 1,035.03 ($13.52), with a volume of 7237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,007.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 968.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

