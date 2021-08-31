Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 16,430 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 187.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 97.9% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

