Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of HNI worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in HNI by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HNI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in HNI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.07. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

