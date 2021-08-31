Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of CCEP opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

