Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALU opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $627,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

