Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,120 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Boot Barn worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

