Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,510 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Xencor worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Xencor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

