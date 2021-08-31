Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

