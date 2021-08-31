Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

