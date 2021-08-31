Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,307 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.67% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

