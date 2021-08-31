Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth about $16,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 234.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHAL stock opened at $671.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $677.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $604.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.